Will the new 2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio look like this?

The new 2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is one of the most anticipated models from the brand. Its debut is scheduled for the second half of 2025 and it will be the first Stellantis car in Europe to use the new STLA Large platform. Production, like the current generation, will take place at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy.

Will this be the design of the new 2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio?

A new rendering of the upcoming 2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio has been unveiled by digital designer Mirko del Prete, known as MDP automotive on social media. The image, published on Instagram, hypothesizes the design of the Biscione’s SUV based on the rumors that have circulated so far and the distinctive stylistic elements of the latest Alfa Romeo cars. Compared to the current model, the 2025 Stelvio should have a more aggressive front end, with a new grille and sharper headlights. The side should be more sinuous and slender, while the rear should adopt new light clusters and a sportier bumper. The interior should be completely renovated, with high-quality materials and the latest technology in terms of infotainment and connectivity.

According to the latest rumors, the new 2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio will only be available in an electric version. This choice is in line with Stellantis’ electrification strategy, which aims to become a leader in the electric vehicle sector by 2030. However, with the decline in demand for electric vehicles, Alfa Romeo could change its strategy and also offer versions with internal combustion engines on the market.

Among the most interesting new features is the top-of-the-range Quadrifoglio version, which according to Alfa Romeo CEO Jean Philippe Imparato, “will be the most powerful SUV ever” with around 1,000 horsepower. While we wait to discover more details about this model, we leave you with the render images that imagine its design.