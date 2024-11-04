Alfa Romeo 4C, could this be its electric successor?

The Alfa Romeo 4C is certainly among the most appreciated cars by enthusiasts, as well as being one of the fastest ever made by the Biscione. Its excellent performance was primarily due to its lightness: only 895 kg, which guaranteed enormous responsiveness and maneuverability. The 1750 cc four-cylinder engine produced 241 horsepower, allowing the model to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds and exceed a top speed of 250 km/h. Since the end of its production in 2021, Alfa Romeo has mainly focused on SUVs. Now it seems this model might soon have an heir, which should carry the name Alfa Romeo 4E.

Alfa Romeo 4C, will its electric heir arrive soon?

A recent render created by digital creator Giorgi Tedoradze shows what the future Alfa Romeo 4E, with the “E” standing for Electric, might look like. The design is very similar to the 4C, but features softer lines while remaining extreme and designed for aerodynamic efficiency: exactly what an electric car needs. The render in question presents a vehicle more resembling a McLaren supercar than an Alfa Romeo.

The platform used for this vehicle would be Stellantis’ STLA Medium, already the base for Citroen C5 Aircross, Opel Grandland, and Peugeot e-3008 and e-5008. At the moment, this is just a hypothesis, but one that will surely please enthusiasts.

Currently, the automotive company is focused on other projects, such as the Alfa Romeo Junior and the next generations of Stelvio and Giulia, which will debut on the market in 2025 and 2026 respectively. These will be based on the STLA Large platform, which made its debut in the United States with the Dodge Charger Daytona. The new generation of the SUV will come in both electric versions, including one with a range extender, and versions with combustion engines. Additionally, in 2026, a new supercar in the style of the 33 Stradale might arrive. So who knows if the project regarding the 4C‘s heir will ever make it to market.