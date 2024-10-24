Alfa Romeo Junior already outsells the Giulia: September 2024 sales data revealed

According to statements from Alfa Romeo‘s new CEO, Santo Ficili, the new Alfa Romeo Junior has already convinced more than 10,000 motorists, having reached these orders in Europe. This is undoubtedly a crucial vehicle for the Biscione automotive brand, which needs to boost sales after a decidedly negative 2024. According to the latest Dataforce data, in September 2024, Junior‘s sales even surpassed those of the beloved Giulia.

Alfa Romeo Junior surpasses Giulia in September 2024 sales

According to Jean Philippe Imparato, now former CEO of Alfa Romeo, the Junior will sell between 50,000 and 70,000 units annually. The career of the brand’s new entry-level B-SUV seems to have started on the right foot. While it’s unlikely that the brand will end 2024 positively, the situation could be reversed in 2025.

According to Dataforce, in September 2024, 512 Juniors were sold, more than double compared to the Giulia, which sold only 235 units. In recent months, the sedan’s sales have been disappointing, so much so that in the United States, the Quadrifoglio version has been withdrawn, which will only return with the debut of the new generation arriving in 2026.

The Biscione’s B-SUV has already won several awards and achieved great success among enthusiasts, who have found it incredible both in appearance and performance. In particular, the electric Veloce version with 280 HP has impressed critics. However, the automotive company has used a less extreme strategy, also bringing hybrid versions to the market.

The goal of 50,000 units annually seems more feasible with the possible debut of the Alfa Romeo Junior in the United States, although only the 280 HP electric Veloce version should arrive there. However, there is still no official information about this yet. Judging by the brand’s difficulties in the United States, the B-SUV’s debut could be a saving grace. We are curious to discover how the situation will evolve and how Junior’s sales will continue in the coming months.