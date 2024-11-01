New Mopar colors at SEMA on 2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten and the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Banshee Concept

By now we are getting closer and closer to the long-awaited date: November 5. On this date we know that the 2024 SEMA show (Speciality Equipment Market Association) will begin in Las Vegas, and will last until November 8.

We’ve written on several occasions about the unmissable new Mopar products that will be there, including Ram pickups. And among them will be the 2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten and the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Banshee concept. Both vehicles will show up in a new look: with a Metallic Blue finish and double white racing stripes. The latter are inspired by the classic look featured in the Viper GTS.

The Ram 1500 REV Tungsten

Let’s talk about the new Ram 1500 REV Tungsten. This is a state-of-the-art electric pickup truck that combines outstanding performance with a remarkable range. Equipped with a powerful 654-horsepower electric motor, this vehicle accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds and offers a towing capacity of up to 6,350 kg. The 168-kWh battery provides an estimated range of more than 560 km, while 800-volt fast charging enables rapid energy recovery.

In addition, the Ram 1500 REV Tungsten is equipped with a bi-directional charging system, allowing it to power other electrical devices or store energy from renewable sources. With a robust design and an array of advanced technologies, this electric pickup truck represents a new frontier in the world of commercial vehicles. Production of the Ram 1500 REV is planned for the Sterling Heights, Michigan plant and this is expected to take place by the end of the year, and deliveries to customers are expected early next year.

Ram 1500 REV Tungsten at 2024 SEMA

At the 2024 SEMA show, the Ram 1500 REV Tungsten pickup will arrive in a different way, as we mentioned earlier, where it will feature a new color scheme with a sporty character, thus highlighting its off-road capabilities and eye-catching design. We look forward to it.

The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Banshee

And speaking of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Banshee concept, we can say that the new design of the next generation of Dodge’s famous muscle car cleverly blends some of the hallmarks of the ’66-’67 Dodge Charger with clear references to Charger models produced between 1968 and 1970. The iconic two-door silhouette has been revised with modern elements, such as the innovative “R-Wing” that replaces the traditional front grille and helps improve aerodynamic efficiency.

Under the hood, all-electric mechanicals are expected. Several versions will be available, with different power outputs and equipment levels, all featuring all-wheel drive for excellent traction and stability. The most powerful version, with an 800-volt battery, promises supercar performance, with scorching acceleration and a range for everyday use. The Charger Daytona SRT Banshee is equipped with a sophisticated eRupt multi-speed transmission system and PowerShot modes. This eRupt system, thanks to the electromechanical transmission, offers smooth and precise gear changes.

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Banshee at 2024 SEMA

Presented to the public in three different liveries, the Charger Daytona SRT Banshee continues to make waves. After debuting in “Grays of Thunder” in August 2022 and later appearing in an eye-catching Stryker Red at SEMA, the Banshee confirms its versatility and sporty character. And this year it will make its return to SEMA with a completely revamped look. Wrapped in a metallic blue livery and adorned with racing stripes and Mopar details, we look forward to seeing it parade around in all its sporty, arrogant beauty.