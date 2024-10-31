2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio: if it turns out like this, success is guaranteed

The new generation of Alfa Romeo Stelvio will make its debut during 2025. As the launch date approaches, there’s an increasing number of renders trying to imagine what the model will look like, raising Alfa Romeo enthusiasts’ hype to unprecedented levels. In this article, we specifically present the render created by designer Alessandro Masera which, based on information available so far, could be the closest to the vehicle’s final design.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio: here’s how the new 2025 generation might change

With just a few months until the new year, important rumors about the new model from the Italian automaker are starting to circulate, beginning with the hood, which as we reported a few days ago, will be very similar to that of the new 33 Stradale, with a pointed shape on the front.

The headlights will be very similar to those of the Junior, which is experiencing great success in the market. The most interesting innovation will undoubtedly concern the rear, which will feature a unique design with double elliptical-shaped taillights, another reference to the 33 Stradale.

At the rear, the “Alfa Romeo” name will be displayed in lettering rather than using the logo, while the length should increase by slightly less than 10 centimeters compared to the current Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Finally, regarding the front end, the shield will be customized, as on the Junior, while the license plate will be centrally positioned.

If these rumors are confirmed and this render of the Alfa Stelvio matches the final version, we’ll be looking at an SUV that will achieve great success. This version appears to be the right mix between the current generation and more modern forms, but above all, it appears very mature, with a series of exclusive details of class and sportiness that give the vehicle a distinct personality.

The new generation of Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be based on the STLA Large platform, the same used by the Dodge Charger Daytona and that will also be used for the new generation of Alfa Romeo Giulia, debuting in 2026. The SUV will have both electric versions, including the top-of-the-range 1,000 HP Quadrifoglio, and at least one version with a range extender, offering a range of 1,000 km on a single charge. These should be joined by combustion engine versions, which were not initially planned.