Alfa Romeo: will a new 33 Stradale-style supercar arrive in 2026?

Alfa Romeo‘s Bottega program, which produced the new 33 Stradale available in just 33 units in both electric and combustion engine versions, has amazed enthusiasts. For this reason, the car manufacturer is considering launching a new supercar in 2026. This is, at least, according to recent rumors.

Alfa Romeo, a new supercar coming in 2026?

It seems that the Biscione is thinking of drawing inspiration from cars like the Montreal, Giulia TZ, and Giulietta SZ for its next supercar. According to rumors, engineers and designers from the Bottega program are already working on the new supercar which, like the recent 33 Stradale, will be available in a limited edition of maximum 50 units. The price, obviously, won’t be for everyone: it’s estimated at around 1 million euros.

Over the next few years, new supercars inspired by the brand’s iconic cars from the ’60s and ’70s could arrive. After all, Alfa Romeo is considered one of Stellantis’ premium brands, and these cars are greatly appreciated by enthusiasts, especially those who can afford such automotive jewels.

As for cars for regular consumers, Alfa Romeo will launch new generations of Stelvio and Giulia in the coming years, debuting on the market in 2025 and 2026 respectively. Regarding the SUV, it will have larger dimensions compared to the current model and will come in both electric versions, including the Quadrifoglio, and with combustion engines. A novelty is the EREV version with range extender, which will extend the range up to 1,000 km.

Both Stelvio and Giulia will be based on the STLA Large platform, which made its debut in the United States with the Dodge Charger Daytona. Like the current models, they will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy. Additionally, in 2027, a new luxury SUV is expected to debut, which should also launch in the United States, currently a challenging market for Alfa Romeo.