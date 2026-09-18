After a decade Stellantis is ready to cut the cord on Aramis

According to a report by French outlet L’Informé, Stellantis is quietly eyeing the exit door from Aramis Group, the European online used-car power player it has called family for nearly ten years.

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Stellantis is currently pulls the strings with a massive 60.54% stake in the company’s capital and commands 67.4% of the voting rights. Yet, in true corporate breakup fashion, the automotive giant has already brought in two investment banks to quietly read the room, scout prospective buyers, and evaluate whether a high-stakes divorce actually makes financial sense.

If Stellantis does pull the plug, it will mark the end of an era that started back in 2016, when the former PSA Group decided that buying into Aramisauto was the slickest way to ride the booming digital used-car wave.

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Fast forward to today, and Aramis has matured into an online empire spanning six European nations, landing a spot on Euronext Paris in 2021. Co-founders Nicolas Chartier and Guillaume Paoli still hang onto a respectable 17.9% stake, leaving the rest to public market investors who might soon need to buckle up for a new major owner.

Why would the corporate heavyweights at Stellantis want to abandon ship now? Building electric futures and maintaining legacy line-ups isn’t cheap. Between funding aggressive factory overhauls, refreshing entire vehicle portfolios, and chasing ambitious targets under the FaSTLAne 2030 strategic blueprint, Stellantis desperately needs to keep its war chest stuffed with liquid cash rather than tied up in digital used-car inventories.

Besides, Aramis’s recent balance sheet isn’t exactly screaming effortless victory. The third quarter of fiscal 2026 saw total revenue slip 5.4% to €559.2 million, accompanied by a 2.7% dip in overall B2C sales volumes. The real heavy anchor dragging down performance was the pre-registered vehicle segment, which cratered by a whopping 20%. The bright spot amidst the gloom? Good old-fashioned refurbished rides, which nudged upward by 2.9% overall and jumped a staggering 11% in France alone.

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Despite market headwinds, Aramis is holding firm to its 2026 targets of pushing at least 110,000 B2C units and securing an adjusted EBITDA between €35 million and €45 million.