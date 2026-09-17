Stellantis’ best-selling vehicle worldwide is neither a Peugeot nor a Fiat

Ram pickups ranked ahead of the Peugeot 208 and 2008 in Stellantis’ global 2025 sales ranking, according to figures compiled by analyst Felipe Munoz. The results highlight the importance of large American trucks alongside European compact cars, while Fiat enters the top 10 through the South American Argo and Cronos pair.

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The ranking needs some context before making direct comparisons. Some entries combine several models, such as the Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500, rather than counting a single vehicle. The research also mixes national registration data, industry sources and estimates, so it does not represent an official Stellantis sales table.

Ram pickups top Stellantis global sales ranking ahead of Peugeot 208 and 2008

Peugeot occupies two places on the podium. The 208 recorded 252,000 sales, while the 2008 reached 238,000. Their trends moved in opposite directions, however, with the hatchback down 8 percent from 2024 and the crossover up 12 percent. The Peugeot 3008 also made the top 10 with around 158,000 units, an 18 percent increase and the strongest growth among the vehicles included in the ranking.

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The Ram family still holds a substantial lead. Combined sales of the 1500, 2500 and 3500 reached 437,500 units, despite a 4 percent decline, with most of that volume coming from North America. The top position therefore belongs to the combined pickup family rather than the Ram 1500 alone.

Jeep places three models in the middle of the ranking. The Grand Cherokee takes fourth with 226,000 units, down 8 percent, counting both two-row and three-row versions. The Compass ranks sixth with 212,000 sales and a 2 percent decline, supported by demand in both Europe and Brazil.

The Wrangler follows in seventh place with 198,000 sales, up 6 percent. Among the three Jeep models in the ranking, it is the only one to improve on the previous year despite facing rivals such as the Ford Bronco and Toyota Land Cruiser in North America.

The Citroën C3 sits between the Grand Cherokee and Compass in fifth place with 219,000 sales, down 4 percent. The Opel Corsa, also sold under the Vauxhall brand, reaches eighth place with 195,200 units, up 6 percent.

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Ninth place goes to the Fiat Argo and Cronos, which the ranking combines for a total of 165,800 vehicles, down 1 percent. The Argo is a five-door hatchback built in Brazil, while the Cronos is a sedan produced in Argentina. This entry therefore reflects two models aimed mainly at Latin America rather than vehicles from Fiat’s European lineup.