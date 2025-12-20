Ram Ramcharger could be the name of Ram’s future SUV

Ram may use the Ramcharger name for its future full-size SUV, one of the most important projects included in Stellantis’ investment plan of more than $13 billion for North America. With this funding, the group plans to develop new vehicles and upgrade production facilities. Among these projects, Ram will build a large SUV at the Warren Truck plant in Michigan. Production should start in 2028, while the lineup will include both internal combustion engines and an extended-range version.

Ram Ramcharger could be the name of Ram’s upcoming full-size SUV

So far, Ram has not officially confirmed the name. However, Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis has clearly suggested that the brand has already made its decision. During a recent press conference in Detroit, he avoided naming the model directly. Still, all indications point to Ramcharger. This historic badge originally identified the extended-range version of the Ram 1500 pickup. Later, Ram reshaped its electrified strategy and dropped the fully electric 1500 REV. As a result, the brand renamed the extended-range pickup REV and freed up the Ramcharger name for a new vehicle, this time positioned as an SUV.

The future Ram Ramcharger should share several technical elements with the Jeep Grand Wagoneer, since both models will roll off the same production line. Because of this link, Ram will likely offer a similar range of powertrains. Among them, a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six should play a central role. This engine delivers around 420 horsepower and 635 Nm of torque and already serves several Stellantis models with proven performance and reliability.

At the same time, Ram plans to introduce an extended-range variant. This version will rely on a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system powered by a 92 kWh battery. A 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 will act as a generator rather than driving the wheels directly. Jeep already uses a comparable setup on the Grand Wagoneer REEV. In that configuration, total output reaches about 647 hp and 840 Nm, enabling a 0–60 mph sprint in roughly five seconds and a driving range beyond 800 km. Ram has not confirmed final figures yet, but expectations remain high.

Meanwhile, Ram continues to work on other key projects. The brand has officially confirmed the return of the Dakota pickup. Engineers initially planned production at the Belvidere plant, but Ram later moved the project to Toledo. The new Dakota will also debut in 2028. With this model, Ram aims at the midsize pickup segment. Pricing should start below $40,000, putting the Dakota directly against rivals such as the Ford Ranger, Toyota Tacoma, and Chevrolet Colorado.