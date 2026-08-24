The Jeep Cherokee is back, but Stellantis is already planning its funeral

Just when Jeep enthusiasts stopped mourning the Cherokee, Stellantis pulled a classic corporate maneuver: resurrecting the iconic midsize SUV for the 2026 model year, only to slap a four-year expiration date on its forehead.

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Currently rolling out of Mexico on the STLA Large platform, the $35,000 Laredo 4×4 hybrid boasts a respectable 210 HP, 37 mpg combined, over 500 miles of range, and a 3,500-pound towing capacity. It is a surprisingly competent package for a vehicle that corporate strategists are treating like a temporary placeholder.

The narrative gets delightfully chaotic at Belvidere Assembly in Illinois. The plant, which went dark in 2023 and became the poster child of the UAW strike, “survived” thanks to a $600 million slice of Stellantis’s $13 billion US investment plan. The factory is slated to reopen in 2027 to build the current Cherokee and Compass. Yet, before line workers even finish dusting off the retooling equipment, the plant will have to gear up for a complete teardown to accommodate the next-generation STLA One architecture.

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Why the frantic rush? Look no further than Stellantis’s Q2 2026 financial report. While Enlarged Europe limped along with a negative 0.6 percent operating margin, North American revenue surged 32 percent, keeping the entire conglomerate afloat.

Facing up to 1.2 billion euros in full-year tariff penalties, management realized that shipping SUVs across the border was getting absurdly expensive. Shifting the Cherokee to Illinois on the hyper-modular STLA One platform is about bulletproofing the balance sheet.

For buyers, the STLA One architecture promises to slice vehicle development times from 40 to 24 months. Of course, putting thirty different models on the exact same platform means that a single faulty component could trigger a recall of catastrophic, historic proportions. But at least development costs stay low.

For current 2026 Cherokee owners, there is no need to panic-sell. Parts and warranties remain secure. Soon, probably, aggressive lease incentives and reshuffled trim tiers as 2028 approaches, because when Stellantis changes its mind, it changes everything.