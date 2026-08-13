Dodge’s Super Bee is just the appetizer for something way crazier

Dodge CEO Matt McAlear wants you to know that the 2027 Charger Super Bee is just a very noisy, very heavy business card. Packed with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six pushing 600 HP, this boosted Sixpack adds an extra 50 horses over the baseline setup. Standard all-wheel drive keeps all that power planted, though purists can blessedly revert to rear-wheel drive whenever they feel like smoking their tire budget in a empty parking lot.

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To ensure the Super Bee doesn’t melt into a puddle of molten metal after two hard laps, Dodge overhauled the thermal management system with auxiliary radiators, upgraded heat exchangers, high-flow intercoolers, and relentless cooling fans borrowed straight from track-focused SRT engineering.

The catch? You’ll have to wait if you aren’t on the VIP list. The Super Bee lands strictly as a Launch Edition for 2027, with full mass-market availability delayed until 2028. Meanwhile, assembly lines are already humming, and standard 2027 Chargers should start hitting dealer lots before the end of this year.

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Admittedly, admission to this high-octane party isn’t cheap. The base Charger R/T coupe starts at $51,990 including destination charges, a sum McAlear insists is completely justified for a no-compromise level of performance.

But the real headline isn’t the Super Bee itself, it’s what Dodge is quietly plotting behind closed doors. The brand is reviving the legendary “GLH” (Goes Like Hell) moniker for a midsize model designed to bully European hot hatches and sport sedans. Priced below the Charger and already guaranteed an SRT variant, the GLH isn’t coming to participate. As McAlear bluntly put it, when Dodge crashes a new segment, it enters with full intent to dominate it.

Behind the scenes, the Stellantis FaSTLAne 2030 roadmap drops subtle hints of an unannounced Charger SRT lurking in the shadows. McAlear refuses to spill specs or launch dates, cheekily noting that Dodge hasn’t even begun to talk about what SRT is cooking up.

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Could it be an electrified V8 Hemi, or something entirely bizarre? The CEO isn’t shutting down any crazy rumors, signing off with textbook American rhetoric cranked to maximum volume: “We’re gonna go faster. We’re gonna go quicker. We’re gonna go higher”.