New Dodge Charger Super Bee debuts as the fastest and most powerful yet

Dodge unveiled the Charger Super Bee Launch Edition during the press preview of Roadkill Nights, the eleventh running of the event, which took place at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, in the week ahead of the Woodward Dream Cruise. The manufacturer describes it as the most powerful production Super Bee since the name first appeared on the Coronet in 1968.

Advertisement

Dodge Charger Super Bee: the most powerful Super Bee ever built runs without a V8

Power comes from the 3.0-litre twin-turbo Hurricane of the SIXPACK family in High Output form, which delivers 600 hp and 720 Nm of torque, 50 hp more than the Charger Scat Pack. That increase stems from larger 56 mm Garrett turbochargers that push boost pressure beyond two bar, working alongside an upgraded cooling system. A dedicated mode disengages all-wheel drive, leaving the rear wheels alone to put the power down.

Dodge quotes 3.6 seconds from 0 to 60 mph, roughly 96 km/h, and 11.8 seconds over the quarter mile, figures that rely on 16-inch Brembo brakes with six-piston front calipers, forged 20-inch wheels with an 11-inch width, adaptive dampers and functional aerodynamic addenda. The car arrives in the Charger’s sixtieth anniversary year without the V8 that accompanied earlier high-performance interpretations, a choice the brand tries to offset by reworking the six-cylinder to preserve the acceleration and the behaviour of a muscle car.

Advertisement

Alongside the debut, the event brought back the drag races on Woodward Avenue, which for the first time shared the bill with a second competition area inside the circuit. More than 170 competitors joined the day, with over 320 cars on display and more than 3,100 hot lap and simulator experiences for the public.

The Direct Connection Grudge Match deserves a chapter of its own, since eight tuners all started from the same base, a 550 hp Charger Scat Pack SIXPACK. John O’Malley of Boosted Motorsports took his own car to around 1,000 hp and won the opening heat of the challenge, which continues with further rounds up to the final at the Mopar NHRA Las Vegas Nationals, between 29 October and 1 November 2026.

The Super Bee Launch Edition reaches North America from the middle of 2027. Dodge has yet to announce pricing, which will define where it sits against the combustion Scat Pack and the 670 hp electric Daytona.