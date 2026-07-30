Dodge brings back the Super Bee in first official teaser

Dodge is preparing a new high-performance version of the Charger, and nearly every clue points to the return of the Super Bee. The short teaser does not reveal the car, instead showing a swarm of bees gathered around a drag-strip starting light before the screen alternates between black and yellow. A media preview is expected on Aug. 7, while the public debut should follow on Aug. 8 during Roadkill Nights in Pontiac, Michigan.

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Dodge Charger Super Bee appears ready for an August comeback

Dodge has not officially announced the name, but the imagery leaves little doubt about the direction of the campaign. The automaker says it will unveil the most powerful SIXPACK-powered Charger yet, which points to a more aggressive version of the 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six rather than an immediate return of the HEMI V8.

The current Charger Scat Pack produces 550 horsepower and 531 lb-ft of torque, so the upcoming model will need to exceed that output. Dodge has not released horsepower, torque or performance figures, although industry reports suggest the new version could move beyond the 600-hp mark.

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Dodge introduced the original Super Bee in 1968 as a relatively affordable muscle car focused more on performance than luxury. Based initially on the Coronet, it offered several large-displacement V8 engines, including the 440 Six Pack and 426 HEMI. The name moved to the Charger for 1971 before later returning on modern Charger special editions.

The most recent version arrived for 2023 as part of Dodge’s Last Call series. Production totaled only 1,000 vehicles, reinforcing the Super Bee’s reputation as a limited and highly recognizable member of the Charger family.

The next interpretation could follow a very different formula by replacing the traditional V8 with a further-developed Hurricane six-cylinder engine. Dodge could introduce it as a limited-production model, an optional package for the Scat Pack or a permanent addition to the Charger lineup. The drag-racing imagery suggests the changes may extend beyond exclusive colors, graphics and badges.

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Roadkill Nights provides a natural setting for this type of debut. The 2026 event will return to Pontiac on Aug. 8 with street-legal drag racing, modified cars and activities centered on American performance culture. It gives Dodge an opportunity to reveal the new Charger in front of an audience closely connected to the brand’s muscle-car heritage.

A new Super Bee would not confirm the return of a road-going HEMI-powered Charger. That possibility remains separate and unannounced. Instead, the August reveal should demonstrate how far Dodge can push the Hurricane engine, turning the famous bee logo into the symbol of the most extreme gasoline-powered Charger of the SIXPACK era.