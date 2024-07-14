Alfa Romeo’s E-Jet: a new extreme vehicle coming in 2027

Alfa Romeo E-Jet is the provisional name assigned by the brand’s CEO, Jean Philippe Imparato, to a new model scheduled for launch in 2027. This vehicle is set to become the fifth element in the Italian brand’s lineup. Imparato has maintained a certain level of secrecy regarding the specific type of vehicle, only stating that it will be an innovative vehicle, difficult to categorize within current automotive classifications. These statements have fueled speculation about a possible hybrid vehicle that could combine elements of a high-end sedan with those of an SUV Crossover.

Alfa Romeo E-Jet: the Biscione returns to the E segment with an extreme vehicle

The Alfa Romeo E-Jet has been described by the CEO as a vehicle that will combine power and advanced aerodynamics, characteristics that may have inspired its provisional name. Imparato emphasized that it will be a model with extreme performance, suggesting a high-level positioning in the market segment.

E-Jet production is planned at the Cassino plant in Italy, rather than in Detroit as some rumors suggested, using the STLA Large platform. This same architecture will also be used for the new generations of Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia, whose launches are scheduled for the second quarter of 2025 and mid-2026 respectively.

The E-Jet won’t be the only novelty in Alfa Romeo’s future product plan after 2026. Further updates to the range are planned, including a new version of the Tonale. Additionally, the return of the Brera name is hypothesized, potentially for a model that would accompany the current SUV in the C segment of the market. Rumors suggest that this new Brera could also be offered in a cabriolet version, thus expanding the brand’s offering in this segment. At this point, we can only wait for further news about this innovative model, curious to discover what the brand has in mind.