Alfa Romeo: lineup at risk if Junior underperforms

Alfa Romeo intends to expand its range with a new model every year. While some of these have already been officially confirmed, such as the new Stelvio in 2025 and the new Giulia in 2026, others will only arrive if the Biscione car manufacturer continues to make profits by generating sales, especially in the most important markets like North America.

The future of Alfa Romeo heavily depends on the commercial success of the Junior and Stelvio models. If these vehicles meet their projected sales targets, it’s likely that the company will proceed with the development of numerous other models. However, if sales disappoint, some of these projects might be put aside.

Among the models under consideration, one that seems to have good chances of being realized, although not yet 100% confirmed, is the one nicknamed E-Jet. This vehicle would represent Alfa Romeo’s return to the E segment. Its production appears quite probable, and only in case of serious difficulties or electric car sales below expectations, the Italian car manufacturer might decide to abandon this project.

In case of disappointing sales for Junior and Stelvio, Alfa Romeo might be forced to reconsider some of its future projects. Among the models at risk is the successor to the Giulietta, a C-segment coupe sedan based on the STLA Medium platform, which could carry the name of the new Alfa Romeo Brera. Also, a second E-segment car, initially planned to accompany the E-Jet by 2030, might not see the light of day. Finally, the new Duetto might be shelved, although it was already conceived as a strictly limited edition, similar to the new 33 Stradale, given the niche nature of its segment. The realization of these projects will heavily depend on the commercial success of the Biscione’s upcoming novelties.