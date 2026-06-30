When a Ferrari Enzo defeated public broadcasting ethics

There is a profound, almost poetic irony in taking a screaming, 650-horsepower naturally aspirated V12 piece of Italian art like the Ferrari Enzo and turning it into a mandatory corporate HR lecture. Yet, that is exactly the fate that befell the pristine hypercar parked in the garage of Pink Floyd’s legendary drummer, Nick Mason. Long before it was valued at the eye-watering multi-million-dollar figures of today’s hyper-inflated collectors’ market, this specific Enzo found itself acting as the Trojan horse for one of the most unapologetic, brilliantly executed compliance scams in the history of public broadcasting.

It all traced back to a severe logistical crisis at Top Gear. During the golden, untamed era of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, the show faced a staggering roadblock: absolutely nobody, including Ferrari’s notoriously protective corporate overlords, was willing to hand over an Enzo for free.

Enter Nick Mason. He possessed the keys to Maranello’s finest creation and, more importantly, a newly minted book to promote: “Inside Out: A Personal History of Pink Floyd”. The backstage mathematics were beautifully easy: Top Gear gets its pristine supercar content, and Mason gets a massive, free advertising platform.

What followed on screen was a masterclass in shameless marketing disguised as automotive journalism. When Clarkson casually asked Mason how it felt when Ferrari offered him the chance to purchase the hypercar, Mason didn’t skip a beat, replying that it was almost as thrilling as the release of his new book. To ensure the message hit home with the subtlety of a sledgehammer, the studio audience was meticulously dressed in matching T-shirts explicitly recommending the volume as the ultimate Christmas gift.

For the BBC, a public broadcaster funded entirely by the British taxpayer’s license fee and governed by a puritanical hatred for commercial advertisements, this was a catastrophic breach of protocol. The production crew, naturally, could not have cared less. In a textbook display of Clarkson-esque hypocrisy, the host later silenced Spice Girl Geri Halliwell on the exact same episode when she dared to mention her new album. Apparently, public broadcasting rules are sacred, unless you show up with a half-million-pound supercar.

Years later, Top Gear co-creator Andy Wilman exposed the ultimate punchline. The footage of Mason’s Enzo segment didn’t fade into television history; instead, it was weaponized by the network’s legal department.