Ferrari’s new marketing boss inherits the hardest job in luxury

Maranello is shifting gears and reshaping the very department that dictates how the world worships the Prancing Horse. Starting July 1, 2026, Massimiliano Di Silvestre will officially take the reins as Ferrari’s new Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer.

Entering the inner sanctum of the corporate Leadership Team and reporting directly to CEO Benedetto Vigna, Di Silvestre is stepping into what might be the most paradoxical hot seat in the entire automotive universe. A executive position where success isn’t measured by how many thousands of vehicles you push off the lot, but by how elegantly you tell ultra-wealthy individuals they aren’t important enough to buy one.

Di Silvestre arrives in Maranello boasting a formidable executive resume anchored by his highly successful tenure as President and CEO of BMW Group Italia. But while navigating the ruthless premium market of Munich’s finest ultimate driving machines is undoubtedly impressive, swapping German fleet logistics for Italian automotive mysticism is a completely different beast. At BMW, corporate victory looks like hitting aggressive volume targets; at Ferrari, the terrifying mandate is to scale global revenues while fiercely guarding the holy grail of absolute, untouchable brand exclusivity.

The desk Di Silvestre is inheriting is practically radioactive with executive legacy. He is succeeding Enrico Galliera, a towering figure who spent over sixteen years carefully orchestrating Ferrari’s global commercial expansion and masterminding its elite marketing strategy. Galliera was the ultimate gatekeeper, preserving the brand’s legendary prestige during a historic era of unprecedented financial growth. Fortunately for the corporate spreadsheet lovers, this isn’t a dramatic, backstabbing boardroom coup.

Maranello has explicitly made it clear that Galliera’s decision to pursue new professional horizons was planned, amicable, and synchronized with management well in advance. Even CEO Benedetto Vigna offered high public praise for Galliera’s monumental contributions to the Cavallino Rampante over the years.

Now, the spotlight burns squarely on Di Silvestre. The global luxury automotive landscape is becoming increasingly cutthroat, demanding not just a superior engineering product, but an immersive brand experience that borders on religious devotion. Di Silvestre must now leverage his deep international luxury expertise to appease an increasingly demanding, hyper-exclusive market.