The one-off Ferrari built for a billionaire who got bored of the F8 Spider

Maranello at midnight looks exactly like a high-budget spy thriller: the legendary factory gates swing open, a heavily camouflaged prototype slips into the darkness toward the Italian hills, and only the screaming echo of a twin-turbo V8 breaks the silence. Ferrari chose this cinematic, high-emotion format to announce that its latest ultra-exclusive creation, the Ferrari HC25, has officially entered the final phase of track testing.

While the Prancing Horse describes the HC25 as a one-off vehicle built on the chassis of the F8 Spider, calling it just a modified production car is a massive understatement that borders on financial and journalistic laziness.

The exterior and interior design are entirely bespoke, representing two grueling years of intense development by the Ferrari Design Studio under the direction of Flavio Manzoni. Given complete creative freedom and backed by a client with an understandably bottomless bank account, Manzoni’s team crafted a striking stylistic bridge.

The HC25 seamlessly connects Ferrari’s final generation of mid-rear V8 production supercars with the brand’s hyper-modern design language seen on the brutal F80 and the front-engined 12Cilindri. It is a masterclass in extreme customization, commissioned by someone who apparently found a standard, assembly-line Ferrari far too mainstream for their taste.

Underneath this commissioned rolling sculpture lies the familiar mechanical heart of the F8 Spider, which is certainly no consolation prize. The 3,902 cc twin-turbo V8 engine still belts out an astonishing 720 HP and 770 Nm of torque. Paired with a lightning-fast seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, it propels this unique masterpiece from 0 to 100 km/h in a blistering 2.9 seconds before topping out at 340 km/h. But the real value of the HC25 cannot be measured by stopwatch numbers or spec sheets. Its true currency is absolute, unrepeatable uniqueness.

Unsurprisingly, Maranello has kept the official price tag tightly under wraps, invoking the golden rule of high-end luxury automotive markets: if you actually have to ask how much it costs, your bank account definitely cannot handle it. On Instagram the HC25 night tests.