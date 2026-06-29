Ferrari Luce sells out instantly as China snaps up all 88 units

All 88 Ferrari Luce units allocated to the Chinese market are said to have sold out very quickly, according to local sources. If confirmed, the figure would mark a significant commercial debut for the first fully electric Ferrari in history, a model that had attracted criticism and skepticism from a large part of the public tied to Maranello’s traditional engine culture from the moment it was unveiled.

Ferrari Luce starts strong in China despite doubts over Maranello’s first EV

The indicated price for the Chinese market is around €514,000 ($587,000), a figure higher than that of the Ferrari Amalfi sold in the same country, making the rapid sell-out of the available units even more relevant. For part of China’s wealthy clientele, the Luce appears to have worked as a collector’s item before even being seen as a car to drive every day. The symbolic value of owning Ferrari’s first electric car may have weighed at least as much as the declared performance figures.

CEO Benedetto Vigna had already suggested strong customer interest in the weeks leading up to the launch, and the response from the Asian market seems to support his view. The result carries even more weight given the competitive context in China, where local manufacturers move extremely quickly in the electric segment, offer advanced technology and often deliver high performance at far more aggressive prices. Ferrari, however, plays on a different level, where exclusivity, brand power and deliberately limited production matter more than a direct comparison between price and technical equipment.

The Luce remains a model destined to divide opinion. For many enthusiasts, the Maranello brand is inseparable from the sound of a combustion engine and an almost romantic idea of mechanical performance. The arrival of a battery-powered Ferrari therefore represents one of the most delicate turning points in the recent history of the Prancing Horse. Some observers had openly spoken of image risk and a possible strategic mistake, judgments that the Chinese result does not entirely erase but certainly puts into perspective.

It remains to be seen how the Luce will be received in other markets, starting with Europe, where brand perception and customer expectations could create different dynamics. The 88 Chinese units sold in a short time confirm that real demand exists for an electric Ferrari, at least at the very top end of the market. The true measure of the model’s success, however, will depend on its ability to maintain desirability and value over time, two parameters on which Maranello has built its entire industrial strategy.