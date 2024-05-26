This is the strangest Ferrari 360 Modena you have seen so far

It’s certainly not the first time we’ve seen very strange things when it comes to cars. This Ferrari 360 Modena in a limousine version beats them all. Not even the strict restrictions imposed by the Prancing Horse brand intimidate some brave individuals.

A Ferrari 360 Modena this long has never been seen before

Originally purchased in 2003, this car underwent a radical transformation in 2012 when an Australian company decided to convert it into a limousine with space for up to eight passengers. Surprisingly, the heart of the car, its 3.6-liter V8 engine with 394 horsepower, remained unchanged, as did the original interior, even keeping the ever-present Ferrari gear selector intact.

However, the 360 Modena was literally cut in half and lengthened, with the addition of a central segment, and transformed into something never seen before. To complete the work, shell-like doors typical of modern limousines were also fitted.

The current owner of the Ferrari 360 Modena limousine remains shrouded in mystery, as the car has been put up for sale several times over the years. However, from the available images and videos, it is evident that this unique creation is still in circulation. Whoever did all this is probably not well-liked in Maranello. Although repeatedly denied by the car manufacturer itself, it is said that Ferrari has its own blacklist of “unwanted customers,” which allegedly includes Kim Kardashian.

But the oddities don’t only concern supercars from the Maranello-based automaker, as we have recently seen an Alfa Romeo Stelvio also transformed into a limousine and a very strange RAM 4500. Speaking of ‘normal’ cars, the Maranello-based automaker announced the new Ferrari 12Cilindri a few weeks ago and is working on its first electric supercar.