This is the strangest RAM 4500 you’ve seen so far

The realm of automotive innovation is limitless. The internet is a treasure trove of peculiar vehicles, yet the truly bizarre specimens often lurk in the classified sections. One example is an Alfa Romeo Stelvio transformed into a limousine. This is the final resting place for whimsical endeavors, such as a 2015 Dodge Ram 4500 with a manual transmission and a uniquely extended 14-foot bed, now up for grabs.

This is the strangest RAM 4500 you will see today

This vehicle is nothing short of an eye-catcher, crafted from a standard cab-and-chassis model typically reserved for commercial uses, such as flatbeds or box trucks. However, the seller, Jason Arbuckle, took a 2500 dually bed and expanded it to accommodate the elongated chassis, resulting in his distinctive project, proudly bearing the license plate “STR88CH”. Arbuckle acquired the truck when it had barely 197 miles on the odometer and has since driven it to 54,000 miles, the majority of which were with the significantly lengthened bed.

The true allure of this truck lies in the visual evidence that a Honda Acty kei truck can snugly fit into its bed, not to mention the enormous swimming pool installed within the pickup’s bed, or the elaborate workbox configuration that still preserves half the bed space for hauling and towing needs. Its 4500 Cummins engine, paired with a manual transmission, positions this truck as a niche gem for aficionados of unique vehicles. Owning, parking, and being seen in such an extravagant machine is certainly outlandish, yet it fully embraces its eccentricity.

Regrettably, the Cummins diesel engine has suffered from wear and tear, developing a rod knock. Despite the damaged engine, Arbuckle is adamant about his $20,000 price tag, ready to hold onto the truck unless he can gather the funds for repairs. For those willing to invest in an extraordinary, one-of-a-kind limousine truck needing some TLC, this vehicle represents a singular opportunity.