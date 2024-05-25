Ferrari CEO provides new details on the first electric supercar

New interesting information is arriving about the next fully electric Ferrari. The debut of the first electric supercar from the Maranello-based automaker is expected by the end of 2025. Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari, stated that this vehicle will be “unique in every aspect” and added that the company is “on the right way”.

Ferrari’s CEO talks again about the new electric supercar and Chinese competition

After discussing the numerous new patents for the upcoming fully electric Ferrari, Vigna stated that a new factory dedicated to the production of electric and hybrid supercars is already under construction in Maranello, with its opening scheduled for June 2024. Furthermore, Ferrari has inaugurated a dedicated research center for the development of new lithium batteries, demonstrating that Ferrari is investing heavily in the transition to electric vehicles and new technologies. The company’s goal is to reach 60% of sales of electrified supercars, including hybrids, by 2026.

Vigna expressed confidence regarding the demand for these new cars, stating that in the future, they will match that of internal combustion models. He emphasized that Ferrari‘s electric supercars will have a unique sound, not a mere imitation of traditional engines. This last point is one of the most crucial, as it is holding back many supercar manufacturers: the CEO of Lamborghini recently stated that the sound of the Huracan‘s V10 will be difficult to replicate and that green supercars are still far off. A completely different thought compared to Ferrari.

Vigna also added a comment regarding Chinese competition. According to Ferrari’s CEO, it will be a “beautiful competition” between the West and the East, but when competition becomes “war,” it risks becoming “painful” for both consumers and producers. The reference is to the upcoming tariffs on China that could be applied to both exports and imports, which could be 25% and 30%, respectively.

However, for Ferrari, the Chinese market is not as crucial as it is for other luxury brands. Sales in China do not exceed 10% of the company’s overall turnover, making the Maranello brand less vulnerable to fluctuations in the Asian market. According to Vigna, “China is not for Ferrari what it is for other luxury brands. The market there is not yet mature.”