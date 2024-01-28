This is the strangest Alfa Romeo Stelvio you have seen so far

Encountering a limousine with rather dubious contours in California is not so uncommon. This seems to be the case with an unsuspecting 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio which has undergone a transformation few would have expected, especially Alfa Romeo enthusiasts. The Biscione’s D-segment SUV, built on the sophisticated Giorgio platform shared with the Giulia, has indeed become the subject of a set of rather exaggerated modifications (at least for the tastes prevailing in Europe), making it a coveted limousine.

This emerges from a sales proposal on Limoforsale, a site specializing in this specific type of vehicle. Among the vehicles for sale, this “extended” white Alfa Romeo Stelvio stands out; the D-SUV, now characterized by dimensions beyond any European standard and thought, has already sold for $99,000, which is just under 91,000 euros at the current exchange rate.

This Alfa Romeo Stelvio, in a limousine version, had already been put up for sale about three years ago

The limousine version of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio had already appeared on Limoforsale in 2021, but without achieving the desired effects. Until now, however, little information had been available about this unique model, perhaps useful for making an appearance at some event with a vehicle that looks impeccable.

The modifications to the Alfa Romeo Stelvio were proposed by a company active since 1999 in this sector, California-based Pinnacle Limousine Manufacturing. Not much technical information about the car is known, other than it has been deprived of the four-wheel drive, preferring a more classic two-wheel drive configuration. The Alfa Romeo D-SUV was cut in half and then extended by about 3 meters or even more. The front and rear sections of the Stelvio have practically no stylistic transformations, while access to the central part of the vehicle is through a large door with an opening mechanism far from conventional: designed as gull-wing doors.

Inside, there is the usual array of furnishings and features typical of American limousines, a condition this Alfa Romeo Stelvio could not escape. There are leather-upholstered seats, spacious sofas, screens, and LED lights in different colors; something akin to what we expect to find aboard such a vehicle or even in a nightclub. The availability of a respectable stereo system is indeed not to be ruled out.

Finally, under the hood of this Alfa Romeo Stelvio is a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder engine capable of 280 horsepower; a configuration still sufficient to enjoy the typical paces of vehicles of this type.