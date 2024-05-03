Ferrari 12Cilindri: the successor of the 812 Superfast unveiled

The Ferrari 12Cilindri, the successor to the 812 Superfast, has been officially unveiled. Presented at the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix to commemorate Ferrari’s 70th anniversary in the United States, the 12Cilindri “opens a new chapter in Ferrari history,” according to the brand’s Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, Enrico Galliera.

The new Ferrari 12Cilindri Coupe and Spider versions unveiled

Compared to the 812 Superfast, the Ferrari 12Cilindri boasts increased power, adopts a bold new styling language, and introduces a range of important new technologies. But above all, it remains faithful to Ferrari’s naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12, after the Maranello company invested heavily to make its largest engine compliant with new emissions regulations in order to meet continued demand. In the new model, the engine produces 830 hp at 9,250 rpm and 678 Nm of torque. Ferrari manages to meet all relevant emissions standards without relying on electrification.

The engine is largely similar to the unit in the 812 Competizione, with titanium connecting rods and a valve system that eliminates the typical hydraulic lifters. Unique, however, is the system called “Aspirational Torque Shaping” which uses electronics to modify the torque curve in third and fourth gears. Mated to the engine is a rear-mounted eight-speed dual-clutch transmission that promises 30% faster gear changes than the 812’s transmission.

Ferrari is also using a new aluminum alloy for the pistons and has installed a rebalanced and lightweight crankshaft. The sliding finger rockers of the steel valve train derived from Formula 1 have also been equipped with a Diamond-Like-Carbon coating, which reduces the coefficient of friction and improves the mechanical efficiency of the engine.

Switching to taller 21-inch tires actually reduces the gear ratios by 5.0%, contributing to better acceleration. Ferrari claims 0-to-62-mph acceleration in 2.9 seconds and 0-to-124-mph acceleration in under 7.9 seconds. The Spider is slightly slower, with acceleration times of 2.95 seconds and 8.2 seconds, respectively. The top speed for both is over 211 mph.

In terms of dimensions, the Ferrari 12Cilindri is slightly larger than the 812 Superfast, with the only exception being the wheelbase, which is 3 cm shorter. The design is similar to what we saw on the Roma, with more technical details. The black panel in front of the hood and between the lights is a reference to the plexiglass panel on the first examples of the 365 GTB/4 Daytona.

As expected, the Ferrari 12Cilindri is equipped with all the latest and most advanced Ferrari chassis control systems, including Side Slip Control 8, designed to more quickly estimate tire grip levels. There is also the intelligent rear-wheel steering system, which can steer the rear tires in opposite directions to each other.

Ferrari only reports the net weight, which is without the fluids necessary for driving. For the coupe, it is 1.568 kilograms (3,463 lbs) and for the Spider 1.701 kilograms (3,760 lbs). As expected, this Ferrari V12 will not be cheap. The coupe version of the Ferrari 12Cilindri will cost €395,000 and the convertible €435,000.

“We are starting a new era, a new design philosophy, with this car,” said Flavio Manzoni, Ferrari’s Chief Design Officer. He added that the 12Cilindri is “a clear departure from the line of previous generations, particularly the 812 Competizione, which was very sculptural, muscular, technical, and so on.”