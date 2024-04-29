Has Ferrari blacklisted Kim Kardashian?

According to some rumors, the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Ferrari has been strained for over a decade. The last time she was seen driving a Ferrari was in 2012, and it wasn’t even her own car. Has she really been added to the famous brand’s blacklist?

Is Ferrari banning Kim Kardashian?

According to Bloomberg, Kim Kardashian has been interviewed by US authorities in connection with the 1Malaysia Development Bhd scandal, which involves the case of the four Bugatti Veyrons seized in Germany. FBI documents reveal that Kardashian’s name appeared on an unofficial list of people who have been banned by Ferrari from buying a new car.

The list also reportedly includes celebrities such as Justin Bieber, 50 Cent, and Floyd Mayweather. However, Ferrari has never officially confirmed or denied the existence of this alleged blacklist. We do know that Ferrari reserves the right to decide who to sell its cars to, especially for special models. This means that even if they are on this list, they can still buy standard models, but not limited-edition ones. The purpose of this Ferrari “blacklist” is reportedly to prevent celebrities from damaging the reputation of the Maranello automaker.

Kim Kardashian is known for her love of cars, and her garage is a true car show. Among the various luxury cars, there are several Rolls-Royces, Lamborghinis, Maybachs, and Bentleys. Recently, Kim Kardashian was spotted driving a Tesla Cybertruck. Gossip magazines have also gone wild over the fact that her ex-husband, Kanye West, received his Cybertruck after Kim Kardashian, suggesting that the relationship between the rapper and Elon Musk, who were once very close friends, has cooled.