This Dodge Magnum rendering makes today’s super-SUVs look pointless

Suburban driveways are completely overrun by identical, high-riding crossover blobs. Before this, Dodge gave us the low-slung anomaly known as the Magnum.

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It was produced between 2004 and 2008 on the legendary Chrysler LX platform. This full-size station wagon shared its nuts and bolts with the contemporary Charger, Chrysler 300, and even the W211 Mercedes E-Class. Penning a design that has aged exceptionally well, Ralph Gilles and Freeman Thomas gave the estate a aggressive presence. In top-tier trim, the 197.7-inch-long haulers squeezed a 5.7-liter or 6.1-liter HEMI V8 into a massive 120-inch wheelbase. It offered real muscle power, rear- or all-wheel drive, and plenty of cargo space.

Sadly, the crossover boom killed the Magnum without leaving a direct successor. Corporate accountants seem terrified of losing money on a traditional wagon body style. Driving enthusiasts are practically begging for a low-slung alternative to tall utility vehicles.

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Filling that void in the digital realm, kelsonik recently unveiled a concept imagining a five-door estate version of the latest Dodge Charger.

Retaining the aggressive front fascia up to the B-pillars, the rendering smoothly extends the roofline into a tailored spoiler above the tailgate, complete with redesigned rear quarter glass and the new Charger’s signature tail lights. It is a stunning piece of digital daydreaming.

Dodge shifts its lineup into a new era. But persistent rumors suggest that a 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 might still find its way under the hood of future performance models. Drop that supercharged heart into a long-roof body, and the performance math gets absurd.

Tuners like Hennessey have already pushed the Hellcat architecture into hypercar territory. An exemple is their Dodge Demon 1700, which cranks out a mind-melting 1,700 brake horsepower and 1,400 lb-ft of torque. A 1,700-hp, family-hauling Magnum would render every absurdly priced “super-crossover” instantly irrelevant. Even for drivers who usually favor traditional coupes or sedans, picking a slick, Hellcat-powered Charger wagon over another tall crossover is an absolute no-brainer.