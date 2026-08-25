This Dodge Magnum rendering makes today’s super-SUVs look pointless

A new Dodge Magnum rendering based on the modern Charger shows why America needs muscle wagons again. Here is why Dodge should build it.
Ippolito Viscontiby
Published
Dodge Magnum rendering

Suburban driveways are completely overrun by identical, high-riding crossover blobs. Before this, Dodge gave us the low-slung anomaly known as the Magnum.

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It was produced between 2004 and 2008 on the legendary Chrysler LX platform. This full-size station wagon shared its nuts and bolts with the contemporary Charger, Chrysler 300, and even the W211 Mercedes E-Class. Penning a design that has aged exceptionally well, Ralph Gilles and Freeman Thomas gave the estate a aggressive presence. In top-tier trim, the 197.7-inch-long haulers squeezed a 5.7-liter or 6.1-liter HEMI V8 into a massive 120-inch wheelbase. It offered real muscle power, rear- or all-wheel drive, and plenty of cargo space.

Dodge Magnum

Sadly, the crossover boom killed the Magnum without leaving a direct successor. Corporate accountants seem terrified of losing money on a traditional wagon body style. Driving enthusiasts are practically begging for a low-slung alternative to tall utility vehicles.

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Filling that void in the digital realm, kelsonik recently unveiled a concept imagining a five-door estate version of the latest Dodge Charger.

Dodge Magnum rendering

Retaining the aggressive front fascia up to the B-pillars, the rendering smoothly extends the roofline into a tailored spoiler above the tailgate, complete with redesigned rear quarter glass and the new Charger’s signature tail lights. It is a stunning piece of digital daydreaming.

Dodge shifts its lineup into a new era. But persistent rumors suggest that a 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 might still find its way under the hood of future performance models. Drop that supercharged heart into a long-roof body, and the performance math gets absurd.

Tuners like Hennessey have already pushed the Hellcat architecture into hypercar territory. An exemple is their Dodge Demon 1700, which cranks out a mind-melting 1,700 brake horsepower and 1,400 lb-ft of torque. A 1,700-hp, family-hauling Magnum would render every absurdly priced “super-crossover” instantly irrelevant. Even for drivers who usually favor traditional coupes or sedans, picking a slick, Hellcat-powered Charger wagon over another tall crossover is an absolute no-brainer.

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