Dodge owner leaves car at dealer for routine service, employee crashes it on a joyride

Robert Hill is still waiting for a financial resolution after his 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak Last Call was destroyed while in the care of a Louisiana dealership. Hill and the Matt Bowers dealer group have been negotiating with insurance companies, but the latest offer failed to fully cover the amount he had already invested in the car.

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2023 Dodge Challenger Hellcat destroyed after alleged dealership joyride

Replacing that particular vehicle with an ordinary used Challenger would not automatically resolve the dispute. Dodge ended Challenger production in December 2023 and marked every final-year car with a Last Call badge, making it impossible to simply order a new replacement. The Jailbreak program also allowed buyers to combine colors, upholstery and trim options that normally could not be ordered together, creating significant differences even between mechanically similar cars.

The SRT Hellcat Hill left at the dealership used a 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 producing 717 hp and 656 lb-ft (889 Nm) of torque, sent to the rear wheels. Its performance and collector appeal help explain why the dispute involves more than repair costs, especially after Hill said the damage led insurers to declare the car a total loss.

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The incident happened on July 3, when Hill brought the Dodge to Matt Bowers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram for an oil and filter change. He says the service did not require a road test and accuses an employee of leaving the dealership in the car for an unauthorized drive. After waiting around six hours, Hill saw his Challenger return on a trailer with the front end completely destroyed and several mechanical components exposed.

Photos shared on Facebook show the extent of the damage but do not establish the speed, exact sequence of events or responsibility for the crash. Hill says he repeatedly asked the dealership for the police report without receiving it. The document has not become public, and neither the dealership nor the employee involved has provided a detailed account of the incident.

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Hill says the first proposed solution involved selling him another Hellcat at MSRP while waiving a $25,000 markup. He rejected the offer because it still required him to buy another vehicle, potentially a used one, instead of receiving an equivalent replacement or sufficient compensation for the car he lost.

The story gained significant attention after several Dodge and Stellantis-focused creators discussed the case online. Hill says someone from the upper levels of the company contacted him, while Matt Bowers management later apologized and became involved in the insurance negotiations.

The most recent offer still did not cover Hill’s original down payment, so he rejected it, saying he could not accept “a settlement that moves me away from my future goals.” As of the latest update, Hill had neither received a replacement Challenger nor reached a final financial agreement.