Can a 7-speed save BMW’s V10 from getting devoured by a Viper?

What connects a BMW M5 E60 and a Dodge Viper ACR Mk4? Virtually nothing, aside from ten screaming cylinders, an insatiable appetite for rear tires, and an absurd excess of horsepower. Beyond that, they belong to entirely different automotive universes. One represents high-speed Autobahn dignity, while the other recalls engineers whose primary dietary staple was raw caffeine and unfiltered noise.

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The team over at Carwow decided logic became overrated. They pitted these two wildly contrasting philosophies against each other in a classic standing-start drag race. Same tarmac, same environmental conditions, and maximum pedal-to-the-metal violence.

In the white and blue corner sits the Dodge Viper ACR Mk4, carrying a little extra venom up its sleeve. The standard 8.4-liter naturally aspirated V10 normally pumps out a respectable 608 HP and 760 Nm of torque. This particular American reptile received a light ECU remap. The result? A bone-shattering 650 HP and 800 Nm of torque pushing a featherweight 1,533 kilograms. All that unrefined fury goes straight to the rear wheels through a good old-fashioned six-speed manual gearbox.

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Across the asphalt stands the BMW M5 E60, proudly representing European restraint, or as much restraint as a high-revving 5.0-liter V10-powered sedan can muster. Left in factory-stock condition, the German cruiser delivers the standard 507 HP and 520 Nm of torque. Weighing in at a bulkier 1,755 kilograms, the M5 also channels its power exclusively to the rear axle. Its driver gets the convenience of a seven-speed automated manual transmission to juggle the Bavarian stampede.

On paper, the German sedan enters the arena severely outgunned and carrying a few extra pounds of leather-trimmed luxury. Can sophisticated German electronics and a slick-shifting gearbox somehow bridge the gap against an unhinged 8.4-liter Viper? There is only one logical way to find out: hit play on the Carwow showdown and watch the high-decibel drama unfold.