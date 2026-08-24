Depreciation hurts: 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat sells for nearly $40k

Remember when experiencing 707 HP required either a winning lottery ticket or a career in high finance? Those days are apparently over. While pristine collector examples like the Last Call Black Ghost still demand astronomical sums pushing $200,000, average values for earlier Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat models have comfortably dropped below the $60,000 mark. In fact, if you don’t mind a vehicle with a bit of “character”, the barrier to entry has never been lower.

Advertisement

Case in point, a 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat recently crossed the digital auction block on Cars & Bids on August 19, 2026, changing hands for a modest $27,250. Considering the attached original window sticker shows an initial retail price of $66,465, this particular muscle car absorbed a brutal $40,000 hit in depreciation over its lifespan.

Of course, buying supercar-slaying performance for the price of an entry-level commuter car comes with a few caveats. This single-owner California car shows 42,000 miles on the odometer, averaging a reasonable 4,000 miles per year.

Advertisement

While Carfax confirms a clean, accident-free history, the seller candidly reported pulling, filling, and sanding dents on the roof and door before wrapping the body in matte black over its original Phantom Black Tri-Coat Pearl paint.

Add a weathered rear spoiler, scratched wheels, gouged tire sidewalls, aftermarket spiked lug nuts, a LoJack system, and a worn interior, and it’s fair to say it sounds somewhat better on paper than it looks up close. Under that functional hood scoop sits the ubiquitous 6.2-liter supercharged V8, churning out 707 brake HP and 650 lb-ft of torque through an eight-speed automatic transmission. It still rockets from 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, clears the quarter-mile in just over 11 seconds, and tops out at 199 mph.

Equipped with factory Bilstein sport-tuned suspension, heated and ventilated Laguna leather seats, and a premium Harman Kardon sound system with a GreenEdge amplifier, this Challenger remains a full-featured street weapon. Last serviced with an oil and filter change in January 2023 at 37,676 miles, it even included extra vinyl wrap for future touch-ups. At $27,250, it won’t win a beauty pageant, but for raw horsepower per dollar, it’s tough to criticize.