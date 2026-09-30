Dodge Viper ACR vs Lexus LFA: who wins the drag race?

Just one-tenth of a second separates the Dodge Viper ACR from the Lexus LFA in a drag race organized by carwow. The American sports car completes the quarter-mile in 12.1 seconds, while the Japanese rival needs 12.2 seconds. Both cars combine rear-wheel drive with naturally aspirated V10 engines, although the Viper in the video benefits from several modifications that increase its output beyond factory specifications.

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Dodge Viper ACR and Lexus LFA go head-to-head in a V10 drag race

The LFA retains its stock powertrain. Its 4.8-liter V10 produces about 552 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque, while the car weighs around 3,263 pounds. Extensive use of carbon fiber helps keep that figure relatively low. The engine can rev to 9,000 rpm, accompanied by the distinctive exhaust note that Lexus specifically engineered through careful work on the intake and exhaust systems.

Lexus pairs the V10 with a six-speed ASG automated manual transmission, operated through steering-wheel paddles. Engineers positioned the transmission at the rear to help optimize weight distribution. The Viper takes a more traditional approach, requiring the driver to operate a clutch pedal and a six-speed manual gearbox, which adds another variable during launches and gear changes.

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The American car uses a much larger 8.4-liter V10. In this generation of the ACR, the engine originally produced about 600 hp and 561 lb-ft of torque. The Viper featured by carwow, however, runs a different exhaust system, modified headers and an ECU tune. Its owner estimates output at roughly 650 hp and 590 lb-ft, although those figures remain estimates. The car weighs about 3,380 pounds.

The extra torque does not automatically make it easier to put all that power down. During one launch, the Dodge struggles for traction and its driver also misses third gear. The Lexus has launch control, giving it an advantage off the line, although the system requires a 10-minute cooldown period between uses.

Carwow also runs several rolling races, changing both the starting speed and selected gear to see how the two V10s respond under different conditions.

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The braking test produces a different result. Starting from approximately 100 mph, the Lexus LFA stops in a shorter distance than the Viper. The Dodge once again differs from its original configuration, as this particular car uses braking components sourced from the fifth-generation Viper.