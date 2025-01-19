Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint restored in Arizona ready for auction

This 1958 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint was purchased by the current owner in 2010 and subsequently underwent a multi-year restoration that was completed in 2024. The work involved removing the bodywork, repairing rust, and painting the car dark blue. Suspension and brake revisions were also made, while the interior was refurbished with red and gray upholstery.

1958 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint

Power comes from a 1.3-liter inline four-cylinder engine with twin cams, fitted with a single Solex carburetor and mated to a four-speed manual transmission. The car has 15-inch ventilated steel wheels and is also equipped with finned drum brakes and a replacement Imasaf exhaust system. Work completed in preparation for the sale involved overhauling the carburetor and steering box, as well as replacing the water pump and tires.

This Tipo 750B is now offered for dealer consignment with restoration photos and an Arizona title. The Giulietta platform debuted in 1954 Sprint coupe form and was joined in 1955 by the Berlina sedan, followed in mid-1955 by the Pinin Farina-style spider. Previously finished in red and later in black, this couple was stripped and received rust repairs and replacement sheet metal before being repainted in its current shade of blue as part of the aforementioned restoration. A number of trim pieces were rechromed or replaced, and gaskets were replaced everywhere. Exterior details include wraparound bumpers, a left side mirror, and a single polished exhaust tailpipe.

More 1958 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint details at auction

The 15″ ventilated steel wheels mount 155-wide Vredestein Sprint Classic tires, fitted in 2024. A spare tire and matching tire are stored in the trunk. Suspension and drum brake revisions were made as part of the refurbishment, and the steering box was rebuilt in anticipation of sale. The refurbished cabin houses low front bucket seats upholstered in red vinyl with matching piping and gray inserts. Matching upholstery extends to the doors, which feature vinyl storage pockets. The ceiling wears textured gray headliner, while red replacement carpets cover the floors.

A rearview mirror is attached to the body-colored dashboard, and other options include an IPRA under-dash heater, an Alfa Romeo-branded wooden shift knob, a radio locking plate, and lap belts. The two-spoke steering wheel features a metal horn ring along with a Giulietta Sprint horn button with a gold finish. Veglia instrumentation consists of an 8,000-rpm tachometer with an inserted oil pressure reading flanked by a 140 mph speedometer and a combined gauge that monitors oil temperature, coolant temperature and fuel level.

The five-digit odometer shows 64,000 miles, about 200 of which have been added under the current ownership. The Arizona title is listed as duplicate and shows “Not Actual Mileage.” For more information about the car you can visit the Bring a Trailer site, on which we have delivered our text features, where we can note the auction price of $2,500 and with a deadline within 4 days of Jan. 19. Definitely an excellent opportunity for those who were passionate about the Italian brand and wanted to appropriate such a car.