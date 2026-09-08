Alfa Romeo NG Hyper ’27 imagines an 850-hp dream barchetta with radical styling

A two-seat Alfa Romeo sports car with no roof and a possible 850-hp hybrid powertrain sits at the center of the NG Hyper ’27 Concept. Independent designer Tommaso D’Amico created the project without any involvement from Alfa Romeo, and nothing currently links it to a future production model.

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This Alfa Romeo NG Hyper ’27 concept combines 850 hp with wild open-top design

D’Amico imagines two different powertrain configurations, both built around a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6. The combustion-only version would produce 620 hp and use an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission with an electronically controlled differential. These specifications belong entirely to the digital concept, as the project does not include any developed or tested mechanical components.

The plug-in hybrid alternative pairs the V6 with two electric motors and raises the theoretical combined output to around 850 hp. D’Amico also gives this version Q4 all-wheel drive, a carbon-fiber monocoque, active suspension and adjustable aerodynamic elements. The technical proposal supports the overall design concept rather than representing a verified performance specification.

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The body centers around an open cockpit protected by a low windshield that curves around the two occupants. Protective structures rise behind the seats, while the long hood and wide body create proportions inspired by racing sports cars. Toward the rear, the body tapers away and leaves more space for the diffuser.

D’Amico keeps Alfa Romeo’s traditional Scudetto grille at the front and places it between slim lighting elements and openings that would help release heat. Metallic Verde Smeraldo separates the painted surfaces from the exposed carbon-fiber details, while satin finishes add another layer of contrast. The design also features 21-inch forged wheels and two exhaust outlets positioned in the center of the rear section.

Inside, green accents echo the exterior color across black leather and Alcantara trim. Deep bucket seats and a compact steering wheel reinforce the performance theme, while the dashboard combines digital instrumentation with a limited number of physical controls. Exposed carbon fiber and aluminum appear throughout the cabin.