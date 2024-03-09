The New Alfa Romeo Giulia will arrive in 2026 and will have unique features

Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo, has made intriguing statements about the new Alfa Romeo Giulia. As reported in another article, Imparato confirmed that the new Stelvio will arrive in 2025 and the new Alfa Romeo Giulia in 2026. Therefore, the Stelvio’s successor will be the first European car from Stellantis to be built on the STLA Large platform. Both cars will be manufactured at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy, like the current generations.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia coming in 2026 with truly unique features

The CEO spoke during a meeting with the press at the Museo Alfa Romeo, stating that the design of both Giulia and Stelvio has already been determined. Imparato refuted the idea that the new Alfa Romeo Giulia would share many elements with the recent Dodge Charger Daytona. They will be two completely different cars as the STLA Large platform allows for significant differentiation between vehicles. The Italian brand’s CEO also confirmed that the car would feature an 800 V architecture with a range of up to 700 km.

Furthermore, the new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be the first Stellantis group cars to adopt the new STLA Brain software architecture, controlled by a novel and proprietary operating system that Stellantis will unveil in June at the upcoming Investor Day.

Imparato also mentioned that the definition of the future after Stelvio and Giulia would come at the end of 2024, with several alternatives available. The decision will depend on short-term sales results with the novel Alfa Romeo Milano and then the reaction to the new Stelvio in markets like the United States, Japan, and China. A flagship model is expected to arrive in 2027, but it is yet unclear whether it will be an SUV or a sedan. Finally, he confirmed his dream of reintroducing a new version of the Duetto, most likely in a limited edition like the recent Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale.