Here’s everything we know about the new 2026 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

2026 will mark the debut of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, one of the most eagerly anticipated models officially confirmed by the brand’s CEO, Jean Philippe Imparato. This vehicle will be exclusively electric, built on the STLA Large platform, and manufactured in Italy at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, where the first generation of the model is currently produced.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio: here’s everything we know about the new generation set to arrive by the end of 2026

The upcoming Alfa Romeo Stelvio will feature a refreshed design. However, the changes are expected to be less drastic compared to the new Alfa Romeo Giulia. Instead of radical revolutions, we’ll see an evolution of design that becomes even more sporty. Alfa Romeo designers aim to inject more personality into the D-segment SUV of this historic Italian brand, making it more appealing worldwide, especially in China and the United States. The vehicle might slightly increase in size due to the new STLA Large platform, but only by a few centimeters.

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, showcased in several renders found online in recent months, will boast an all-electric motor range. This range starts from 350 horsepower for the entry-level version to 1000 horsepower for the top-of-the-line Quadrifoglio model.

The main goal for the technicians and engineers working on the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio is to create a vehicle that is enjoyable to drive, offering the distinctive Alfa Romeo driving experience with top-notch performance. Of course, Alfa Romeo will not focus solely on performance and driving pleasure but also on luxury and cutting-edge technology. We can expect significant updates on this SUV between the end of this year and the beginning of the next, including, likely, the first images of the prototype.