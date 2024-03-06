Alfa Romeo Milano: a glimpse at its design with one month to go

The Alfa Romeo Milano is set to make a grand entrance. The unveiling of the compact SUV is eagerly awaited, scheduled for April 10th in Milan by the Italian automaker. This model marks a new entry-level for the brand and introduces Alfa Romeo’s first model with a fully electric variant to the market.

Alfa Romeo Milano is just over a month away from its official debut: here’s a glimpse of what it could look like

Designer and digital creator, Ascariss Design, recently unveiled a new render. Drawing inspiration from the latest spy photos and Alfa Romeo’s teaser images of the camouflaged prototype, it offers a speculative look at the final design of this highly anticipated model. This addition is expected to play a pivotal role in the brand’s lineup.

With a focus on the brand’s hallmark sportiness, the new Alfa Romeo Milano will feature distinctive brand characteristics. It promises exceptional driving dynamics aimed at delivering unmatched driving pleasure for the driver. The integration of ultra-precise steering will enhance responsiveness and control, elevating the driving experience.

The launch will feature a 156 HP electric version, providing an eco-friendly high-performance option. It will also include a mild-hybrid gasoline variant, expected to produce 101 HP and possibly 136 HP, catering to a variety of buyer preferences. A high-performance model, likely equipped with a dual electric motor and all-wheel drive offering 240 HP, will cater to those seeking thrilling sports driving experiences.

The Alfa Romeo Milano is poised to reenter the vibrant B segment, outdoing its predecessor, the Mito. Slightly longer than the Fiat 600 and Jeep Avenger, it boasts an estimated length of 4.15 meters, ensuring a spacious and flexible driving experience.

Expected to start at 27,000 euros for the gasoline variant and around 40,000 euros for the electric version, the Alfa Romeo Milano aims to be a competitive option in its segment. It appeals to both traditional gasoline enthusiasts and those leaning towards electric technology for environmental sustainability. Lastly, the Alfa Romeo Milano will be manufactured in Poland by Stellantis at the Tychy plant, joining the ranks of Fiat 600 and Jeep Avenger.