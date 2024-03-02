New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: a video previews its design?

Jean Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo, has officially confirmed the highly anticipated launch of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio in 2026. This fully electric vehicle will be built on the STLA Large platform and assembled in Italy at the Stellantis Cassino plant, where the first generation of the model is currently being produced.

A new video speculates on the possible appearance of the 2026 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

The debut of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, scheduled for 2026, is set to feature a truly interesting design. Regarding the appearance of this awaited model, we highlight a rendering, likely created with the help of artificial intelligence, by the YouTube channel Q-Cars, which also published a video. Here, we notice a new generation of Stelvio with an attractive and expressive front end. Modern interpretations of the distinctive triangular grille, a trademark of Alfa Romeo, will be paired with sophisticated LED headlights. The design is expected to reflect typically Italian elegance and an impression of refined performance.

The 2026 Alfa Romeo Stelvio promises to maintain an athletic profile with defined lines and a sculpted body, solidifying the brand’s reputation for a sporty driving experience. Performance and fuel efficiency optimization will be achieved through the integration of aerodynamic components into the body design. Overall, the design aims to find a harmonious balance between sportiness and the distinctive Italian style of Alfa Romeo.

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will continue to play a very important role in the range of the historic Italian brand for many years. It’s worth remembering that the automaker intends to become the premium brand of Stellantis and, to achieve this, will launch many new models in the coming years. Among these, the new Stelvio, along with the future generation of Giulia, will stand out as Alfa Romeo’s representation in the global D-segment market.