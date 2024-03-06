New Dodge Charger Daytona: the iconic muscle car goes electric

The Dodge Charger Daytona has finally made its debut in the US market, this time featuring a fully electric powertrain instead of the traditional V8 Hemi. This new muscle car marks a turning point for Stellantis, as it replaces both the previous generation of the Charger and the Dodge Challenger. The vehicle’s lineup includes two-door coupe and four-door sedan configurations, launching with an all-electric version. Dodge also plans to launch a variant equipped with a 3-liter six-cylinder twin-turbo internal combustion engine in 2025.

New Dodge Charger Daytona: the electric version officially unveiled

The new Dodge Charger Daytona measures 5.24 meters in length, 2.02 meters in width (excluding mirrors), and 1.49 meters in height, with a wheelbase of 3.07 meters. It offers a trunk space of 644 liters, expandable to 1,059 liters by folding down the rear seats, and has a total weight of 2,648 kg.

Regarding the interior, the cabin is a hub of advanced technology. The digital instrumentation features screens of 10.25 or 16 inches for the Scat Pack version, while the Uconnect 5 infotainment system comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen. The multifunction steering wheel allows the selection among various driving modes: Auto, Eco, Sport, Wet/Snow, and Track, with exclusive Drift and Donut modes available for the Scat Pack. Additionally, the PowerShot mode offers a temporary boost in power.

The Charger Daytona is built on Stellantis’ STLA Large platform and will be available in R/T and ScatPack versions, both equipped with dual electric motors and all-wheel drive. The R/T model boasts 370 kW (503 hp) and 548 Nm of torque, capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds and reaching a top speed of 220 km/h. The Scat Pack version, on the other hand, produces 500 kW (680 hp) and 850 Nm of torque, with acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 215 km/h. Both versions are powered by a 100.5 kWh battery (93.9 kWh usable), offering a range of 510 km for the R/T and 418 km for the Scat Pack, with charging options up to 11 kW in AC and 183 kW in DC.

To keep alive the iconic muscle car’s sound legacy, the Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system was developed to emulate the roar of the previous V8 engines of the Charger and Challenger. Prices for the electric versions and details regarding future internal combustion versions have not been revealed yet. The only data shared by the brand indicates that the Charger Sixpack SO version will have 426 hp, while the Sixpack HO version will increase to 558 hp. For now, the focus is on the upcoming electric models.