The Fiat Grizzly has arrived: same price, two body styles

Fiat is taking over Turin’s iconic Piazza Castello from September 11 to 13, 2026, for the Salone Auto Torino, bringing along two heavyweights destined to define the brand’s near future: the Grizzly and the Grizzly Fastback.

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Arriving in showrooms in early 2027, these models mark Fiat’s long-overdue return to a practical, family-oriented segment it ignored for far too long. The primary mission here is refreshingly straightforward: deliver maximum cabin space, real-world utility, and budget-friendly pricing without forcing buyers to liquidate their savings.

While both models share identical underpinnings, they diverge sharply when it comes to styling personality. The standard Grizzly takes a traditional SUV approach—boxy, rugged, and unapologetically functional at 4.4 meters (14.4 feet) long. The Grizzly Fastback stretches slightly further to 4.5 meters (14.8 feet), sporting a sweeping, athletic roofline paired with a staggering trunk capacity exceeding 600 liters.

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Both body styles will carry the exact same price tag. In an industry notorious for slapping a steep premium on anything labeled “Fastback” or “Coupe”, Fiat is letting customers pick their favorite silhouette without punishing their wallets.

Under the hood, Fiat wisely resists the urge to force an all-electric ultimatum onto a hesitant public. Instead, the Grizzly lineup offers traditional gasoline engines, sensible mild hybrids, and pure electric powertrains delivering up to 145 HP, paired with manual or automatic transmissions depending on the configuration. It is a pragmatic compromise tailored for driver reality, acknowledging that while European regulators dream of an all-EV paradise, everyday drivers still appreciate a good old combustion option.

To build momentum around the launch, Fiat introduced “Spazio Grizzly” back in July, an exclusive digital hub where prospective buyers can track development updates. Anyone who joins the digital platform by October 12, 2026, unlocks a €500 bonus, contingent on signing an actual purchase agreement by December 31.

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The Turin Auto Show represents Fiat’s ultimate reality check with the Italian public. Stepping into an overwhelmingly crowded compact crossover market is no easy task, but offering a sleek fastback for standard SUV money might just give Fiat the unfair advantage it desperately needs.