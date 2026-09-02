Someone turned a classic Fiat 500 into a Porsche Speedster: absolute blasphemy

The Roadster 700 is the kind of outlandish automotive creation that immediately forces a double-take, and depending on your devotion to heritage, an immediate gasp of sheer horror. At its core, this bespoke custom build reinterprets the iconic classic Fiat 500 through the lavish, aggressive design language of a Porsche 356 and 911 Speedster.

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Featuring a slammed, chopped windshield, aggressively flared fender arches, and a hunkered-down rear deck lid that looks straight out of Stuttgart’s playbook, it takes Italy’s favorite budget commuter and turns it into a miniature supercar.

Naturally, classic car purists will shriek blasphemy at the thought of hacking up an original 500. From 1957 to 1975, Dante Giacosa’s minimalist masterpiece motorized an entire nation, offering honest, unpretentious transportation for the masses during post-war reconstruction.

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Converting that sacred, utilitarian canvas into an unabashed exercise in pure hedonism feels like drawing a mustache on the Mona Lisa. Yet, even the sternest traditionalists must admit that whoever crafted this machine possesses undeniable talent and a surprisingly refined eye for proportion.

Despite its muscular stance and visual arrogance, the Roadster 700 is not gonna break track records. Technical details regarding the powertrain remain a mystery, and it is entirely unclear whether the original 479 cc twin-cylinder engine is still chugging along under the decklid or if it’s something with a bit more punch.

Raw mechanical horsepower is entirely beside the point. The creative focus here was strictly theatrical: turning heads on coastal boulevards and oozing unapologetic Dolce Vita swagger.

The level of craftsmanship extends far beyond a clever fiberglass bodykit. Every body seam aligns with high-end precision, while the cabin has been completely overhauled using plush, luxury materials that make the original steel-dash interior look like an exercise in monastic punishment. The tuner behind this creation successfully transformed a humble piece of Italian history into an irresistible glamour magnet built purely for the joy of showing off.