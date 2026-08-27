New Fiat Strada moves closer to the Grande Panda with a larger, more modern design

The next Fiat Strada could grow in size and share part of its architecture with the Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback, bringing the South American pickup closer to the new design language introduced by the Grande Panda. Fiat has not yet unveiled the project or confirmed its platform, dimensions or body configurations, so the information currently circulating describes an industrial scenario that could still change.

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Fiat Strada could grow in size with Grande Panda-inspired styling

The Strada has held an important position in the Brazilian market for years, appealing both to commercial users and to customers who use the pickup as a personal vehicle. The current generation dates back to 2020 and shares components with the Fiat Argo, but the future reorganization of Fiat’s regional lineup could move the model toward a platform more closely related to vehicles developed for multiple global markets.

The Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback use an extended version of the Smart Car platform, which also underpins models such as the Citroën C3 Aircross and Opel Frontera. Adapting that architecture for the Strada could allow Fiat to share engines, electronic components and manufacturing processes with other Stellantis vehicles while still modifying the chassis and suspension to handle payloads and working conditions that differ from those of an SUV.

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Early reports suggest a length between 4.50 and 4.70 meters, or roughly 177 to 185 inches, depending on whether Fiat chooses a single-cab or double-cab configuration. The shorter version would prioritize bed space and commercial use, while a four-door model would offer more passenger room and appeal more strongly to lifestyle buyers.

Larger dimensions could also improve cabin space and payload capacity, although no reliable payload figures have emerged so far. Fiat has not officially announced either body style.

The illustrations published alongside these reports give the pickup a front end inspired by the Grande Panda and a more rugged overall appearance, but they do not come from Fiat. Julien Jodry created them for the French website Auto-moto using the information currently available, without claiming access to the automaker’s final design.

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The connection with the Panda family would therefore focus mainly on design language and industrial sharing rather than turning the small hatchback directly into a pickup.

A possible European launch also remains uncertain. Olivier François previously mentioned Europe as a possibility for the coming years, but Fiat has not added the Strada to any European launch schedule or explained which powertrains could meet local regulations.