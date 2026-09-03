Stellantis develops a hybrid pickup using Leapmotor C10 and Fiat Strada parts

A prototype combining the Leapmotor C10 REEV platform with body panels from the Fiat Strada is allowing Stellantis to study a unibody electric pickup with a range extender in Brazil. Testing is taking place at the company’s technical center in Curvelo, Minas Gerais, but Stellantis has not yet announced a production model or decided which brand could eventually sell it.

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New Stellantis pickup prototype blends Leapmotor C10 architecture with Fiat Strada bodywork

The vehicle has earned the nickname “Stradão” because it uses doors and other components from the small Fiat pickup. Those parts only serve to create a functional test mule, however, and offer no reliable clues about the final design. At this stage, engineers are evaluating how the Chinese architecture behaves when adapted to a pickup body, while also checking road performance and compatibility with South American market requirements.

In the system derived from the C10, a rear-mounted electric motor produces 215 hp and 236 lb-ft (320 Nm) of torque. A naturally aspirated 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine sits up front and generates electricity for the 28.4-kWh LFP battery, without driving the wheels directly. The battery can also recharge from an external source, allowing shorter trips to rely on stored electricity while the gasoline engine works as a generator on longer journeys.

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Stellantis has already confirmed development of a flex-fuel version of the REEV system, with ethanol compatibility planned from 2027. That approach fits the Brazilian market, where ethanol is widely available, and could make Leapmotor technology more suitable for local use. The current prototype keeps the C10’s rear-wheel-drive layout, although Stellantis has not ruled out an all-wheel-drive configuration.

Dimensions should remain close to those of the Chinese SUV, which measures about 4.73 meters long, 1.90 meters wide and 2.82 meters between the axles. That wheelbase could place the future pickup in the same general size class as the Fiat Toro and Ram Rampage, without necessarily sharing their technical layout or market positioning.

Fiat and Ram already have established customers in the pickup segment, but the project could also give Leapmotor its first model with a cargo bed. The final decision will depend on the results of the testing program and on the role Stellantis wants REEV technology to play in the region, where BYD and GWM are also preparing hybrid pickups in the same category.