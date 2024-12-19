Stellantis wins 90 awards in South America in 2024

There were a total of 18 institutional awards, including the title of “Automaker of the Year” at the Automotive Business Awards. Emanuele Cappellano, president of Stellantis for South America, was also elected at the awards ceremony. Fiat ended the year with 24 awards, five of which were won by Strada. Jeep received 16 awards in 2024, with a focus on the Compass and Commander models. Ram Rampage won 11 awards throughout the year, including two international ones. Peugeot also won 11 awards in 2024, with major emphasis on the New 2008, launched this year. And then Citroen also won eight awards in 2024, with emphasis on the C3 and Aircross.

Stellantis again leading the automotive industry in South America recognition and awards in 2024

In its third year of operation, Stellantis is reaffirming its leadership in the automotive industry in South America and celebrating a cycle full of milestones. Recognized as the clear sales leader in the region’s major automotive and light commercial markets, the company also won major awards, both in Brazil and Argentina, a testament to its consistent work throughout 2024. In total, Stellantis was honored with 90 awards in different areas and brands, consolidating its path of excellence.

Stellantis was chosen as Manufacturer of the Year at the Automotive Business Awards, just as Emanuele Cappellano was chosen as Executive of the Year at the Awards. The company was also honored in the Industry 4.0 category, with the case “Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Energy Management.” Also in the Automotive sector, Stellantis was recognized for the second consecutive year as one of the “Most Inclusive Companies in the Automotive Industry.”

The company’s efforts in innovation were also honored at the FIEMG Lab Summit 2024, where Stellantis won in the Culture of Innovation and Ecosystem Engagement categories. At the Finance & Law Summit and Awards (FILASA), Stellantis’ Compliance and Finance areas were chosen as the best in Brazil, while at Maiores do Transporte & Melhores do Transporte 2024, Banco Stellantis was honored.

The Stellantis Biodiversity Program was highlighted in 2024 when it won the 14th Hugo Werneck Award for Environment and Sustainability in the “Best Example of Biodiversity” category. Martín Zuppi, vice president of Commercial Operations for Fiat, Jeep, Ram, Peugeot, Citroën and DS in Argentina, was awarded the “CEO Innovator 2024” award by PwC Argentina and El Cronista

On the international scene, Rampage’s launch strategy in Brazil was honored at the AutoVision Awards – International Automotive Film and Multimedia Festival, receiving the “Gold” award in the “Live Projects & Experiences, Video Art, Video Mapping” category.

Fiat, Jeep and Ram on the podium of the auto awards in Brazil

Fiat dominated the automotive awards in Brazil in 2024. Models such as Strada, Toro, Pulse, Fastback, Cronos, Mobi, and Fiorino collected numerous awards, especially in the compact car and commercial vehicle segments. The brand has distinguished itself through its reliability, resale value and commitment to sustainable mobility, as evidenced by numerous “Clean Mobility” awards.

Jeep dominated the automotive awards in Brazil in 2024. Models such as the Compass, Commander and Renegade collected numerous awards, confirming the brand’s excellence in the SUV segment. The Jeep Compass, in particular, stood out for its efficiency and versatility, while the Commander solidified its position as the most popular large SUV.

Ram consolidated its leading position in the pickup market in 2024. The Rampage, the first model to be developed outside the United States, was an outstanding success, winning 11 awards, including the prestigious Estadão Mobility Award. The Rebel Ignition version was especially popular with the public, being voted the “most desired car” in its category.

Peugeot and Citroen recognize 2024 in South America

Peugeot also dominated 2024. The New Peugeot 2008 was crowned “Car of the Year” by Top Car TV and received numerous other awards, including “World’s Most Beautiful Car” in a specific price range. The Peugeot 208 has also achieved significant success, winning awards in several categories.

And Citroën is no different. The Citroën C3 took first place in the Best Reseller Award and other major honors. The New Citroën Aircross was honored as “Women’s Favorite,” and Citroën won a prestigious award for its advertising campaign.