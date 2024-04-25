Leasys and Treedom: a new green project “From Rent to Plant”

Good news regarding our planet’s positive impact to the environment comes from the mobility world. Leasys, a Stellantis Group leader in long-term rentals, and Treedom, the platform for planting trees remotely, have joined forces to create “From Rent to Plant”. This is an innovative project aimed at eco-friendly travel with a focus on our planet. Discover more about how it works.

A practical contribution to the environment

The initiative, called “From Rent to Plant,” is based on a simple concept: for every rental of a hybrid or electric car, Leasys will plant a tree.

But first, recall that Leasys is a leading company in long-term rental and mobility services, belonging to the Stellantis Group. With a fleet of more than 230,000 vehicles in Italy and Europe, Leasys offers customized mobility solutions for individuals, businesses and professionals. Leasys’ mission is to offer innovative and sustainable mobility solutions that meet the needs of its customers while contributing to environmental protection.

Treedom is the first online platform that allows people to plant trees remotely and track their history online. Born in 2012, has already planted over 1 million trees in 19 countries around the world. Treedom’s mission is to create a global net of people who commit to planting trees to fight against climate change and promote sustainable development.

Now, the two united together have a goal is ambitious: to plant thousands of trees in different areas of the world, helping to reduce the environmental impact of the automotive industry. But “From Rent to Plant” is not limited to planting trees. In fact, Leasys and Treedom want to actively involve customers in the project. Every customer who rents a hybrid or electric car will receive a unique code that will allow them to follow the growth of their tree online and discover its history and characteristics.

An initiative that goes beyond mobility

“From Rent to Plant” is a project that goes beyond mobility. It is a concrete commitment to protecting the environment and promoting a more sustainable lifestyle. Together, Leasys and Treedom want to show that it is possible to drive responsibly and contribute to the well-being of the planet.

Benefits from the project are many. First, planting trees helps reduce carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and combat climate change. Also, trees help improve air quality and protect biodiversity.

Leasys and Treedom’s initiative is a model for other companies to follow. Indeed, it shows that it is possible to combine profit and sustainability. Companies that choose to actively engage in environmental protection can not only improve their image, but also gain a competitive advantage.

“From Rent to Plant” is a project that looks to the future. Leasys and Treedom want to help build a future of more sustainable mobility, where respect for the environment is a core value. This venture is a call for everyone to reflect on their own impact upon our planet’s surroundings and do their share for a greener world.