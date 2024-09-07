Jeep Compass and Commander leaders in their respective segments in 2024 in Brazil

With 11,213 units registered in August, Jeep captured 5 percent of the total market in Brazil and has already recorded 77,235 registrations in 2024. It’s worth highlighting the launch of the new Wrangler and Gladiator in August, which completed Jeep’s range update this year.

Jeep Compass and Renegade remain in the top 10 best-selling SUVs in the country so far in 2024

In August, the Jeep Commander literally dominated the large 7-seater SUV category, with 1,673 sales. The model, which represents a benchmark in terms of refinement and performance, especially with the arrival of the 272 HP Hurricane engine in the range, has already recorded 10,445 registrations during 2024. Regarding the Hurricane engine, sales of Jeep Commander versions with this engine exceeded 35 percent of the model’s sales in August.

After an increase in sales, the Jeep Renegade recorded 5,517 units sold in August, occupying the fourth position in the competitive B-SUV segment. The arrival of the 2025 range was important for the Renegade’s result, which is the SUV with the most powerful engine in its category and the only one to offer 4×4 versions to customers. So far this year, the Renegade has sold about 35,000 units.

In the competitive medium SUV segment, Jeep Compass maintains its leadership in sales since the beginning of the year. The model has already sold more than 31,000 units in 2024, which guarantees its leadership in this very important category in the Brazilian market. In August alone, the Compass sold 4,005 units. Finally, with the arrival of the new Wrangler and Gladiator in their Rubicon versions, models with greater off-road capabilities, Jeep completes the range update carried out this year.