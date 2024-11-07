International award with “Gold” recognition for Rampage in Brazil



Ram is having its best time in the Brazilian market. At the end of July, the brand broke its annual sales record and the success of its pickup trucks continues to grow. And one of the main reasons for these results was the launch of Rampage in 2023.

Ram Rampage “Gold” recognition in the category of “Live Projects & Experiences, Video Art, Video Mapping”

Since its first appearance, Rampage has proven to be a sales success, with more than 28 thousand units registered to date, and also an award collector. And now, the first Ram pickup truck developed outside the United States has been honored with another award, this time an international one! The Rampage launch strategy in Brazil won the AutoVision Awards – International Automotive Film and Multimedia Festival, the audiovisual industry’s largest award in the automotive and mobility industry. The launch of the Ram pickup truck produced in Brazil received “Gold” recognition in the “Live Projects & Experiences, Video Art, Video Mapping” category.

The award adds to 12 other awards the Rampage has already received since its launch in June 2023. It is therefore a pickup truck with unprecedented success.

Ram’s presentation and Rampage experience launch strategy

To present Ram’s unreleased pickup truck, the launch strategy included “Rampage – The Ride Experience,” developed by TV1 Live, the specialized live marketing division of TV1 Group. Created specifically for the launch of Rampage, the project was inspired by the technology of theme park rides in North American amusement parks. The experience consisted of an immersive “ride” that combined real obstacles with sensory effects and offered guests a unique experience by aligning technology with storytelling.

The car’s traditional presentation was expanded with perspective technologies and special effects, giving the impression that the Rampage emerged from the screen in 3D, invading the public space during the event that brought together press, dealers and brand enthusiasts. The launch, held at the ARCA space in São Paulo, the capital city, also featured “garages,” spaces where engineers, designers and brand specialists presented the technical details of the body, the vehicle’s components disassembled after rigorous testing, the materials used in the pickup’s interior, MOPAR Accessories developed specifically for the new pickup, among others. And, to conclude the big event, a great show by the duo Chitãozinho and Xororó, Ram brand ambassadors in Brazil.

Gustavo Lages’ words on the development of the project

“Developing a project like this is always challenging and exciting. Ram is an incredible brand and we needed an ‘unparalleled’ strategy to present the first Ram pickup truck produced in Brazil,” commented Gustavo Lages, Stellantis Events Manager for South America. “The pickup came to the market with a lot of technology and sophistication and we work to present it to the public in its first contact with people. I think we have achieved a beautiful result, which is the result of the work of many teams. I thank on behalf of everyone for this recognition,” the executive added.

The Autovision Awards

Recall that the Autovision Awards is an international creative festival for corporate films, commercials, TV programs, Web sites, as well as interactive and multimedia productions exclusively for the automotive and mobility industry. Organized by Filmservice International and supported by the German Automotive Industry Association (VDA), the initiative rewards creative works from different countries.