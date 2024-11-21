Stellantis appoints new executives for South American operations

Stellantis announces the arrival of Dulcinéia Caldeira Brant, who takes on the position of Senior Vice President of Purchasing for South America, replacing Juliano Almeida, who will assume a new global position within the company. The executive will report directly to Emanuele Cappellano, President of Stellantis for South America.

Stellantis announces changes in South American team

With 28 years of experience in the automotive industry, Dulcinéia Caldeira Brant holds a degree in Business Administration, specializing in Foreign Trade from Centro Universitário UNA (União de Negócios e Administração) and an MBA in Business Management from Fundação Getúlio Vargas and Ohio University, U.S.A.

Dulcinéia Caldeira Brant has extensive experience, having joined Stellantis in 2002, holding various management positions in the purchasing area both in Brazil and Europe, where she worked for 10 years. In 2017, she was Purchasing Director in Argentina, and in 2019, she returned to Brazil as head of direct purchasing for interior and electrical materials for South America. In 2020, she assumed global responsibility for direct purchasing of interior materials.

Juliano Almeida takes on the new global position of Senior Vice President for Direct Purchasing of Chassis Materials and Adaptation. Juliano Almeida has been working at Stellantis since 2001, where he began his career in the purchasing area. In 2007, he was transferred to China as Purchasing Coordinator for Fiat LATAM in the APAC region. He subsequently worked in Italy and the United States.

He returned to Brazil in 2014, taking on the role of FCA’s Vice Director of Purchasing. In 2021, he was appointed Senior Vice President of Purchasing and Supply Chain at Stellantis for South America, and in 2023, he also assumed responsibility for business development. Juliano Almeida is a mechanical engineer specializing in mechatronics, graduated from PUC Minas, holds an MBA in Economics from Fundação Getúlio Vargas, and a master’s degree in Materials Engineering from Cefet-MG.