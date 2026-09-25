Stellantis stock collapse: how SpaceX saved the Peugeot family empire

When your core business is building cars and those cars lose nearly half their value in six months, you usually start sweating. If you are Peugeot Invest, however, you simply look up into the night sky, wave at Elon Musk, and thank your lucky stars for space rockets.

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According to the firm’s first-half 2026 financial report, the Peugeot family’s holding company survived an outright financial disaster thanks to an indirect holding in SpaceX.

Managed through Valor Equity Partners, the value of their SpaceX exposure leaped by a staggering €131 million in the first six months of the year. That massive cosmic payload was the only thing keeping the company afloat, as Stellantis NV stock suffered an agonizing 47% tailspin over the exact same period. Without the boost from Falcon 9 launches and Starlink satellites, Peugeot Invest’s total portfolio returns would have been entirely incinerated.

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Irony does not get much richer than this. Over thirty years ago, the Peugeot family created and publicly listed this investment vehicle with one primary goal: reduce their terrifying exposure to the volatile, low-margin automotive industry. Fast-forward to 2026, and the car business is still causing them severe headaches.

CEO Jean-Charles Douin admitted that while Stellantis’s recent performance has been thoroughly disappointing, there are currently no plans to dump their historic automotive stake. Decoupling from Stellantis would trigger a legal and tax nightmare that nobody in Paris wants to navigate right now. So, for now, it remains a “value investment” that they will keep staring at with a brave, unblinking face.

Meanwhile, Peugeot Invest is busy reshuffling its deck. They are currently negotiating the exit from legal platform Doctrine while claiming no direct exposure to other giant AI hype trains. Instead, they just spent $175 million on a minority stake in food safety company Mérieux NutriSciences and officially closed the chapter on real estate by dumping their stake in Immobiliere Dassault.

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Angry minority shareholders seem not easily distracted by food testing or real estate exits. They are still loudly complaining about the persistent stock discount, governance flaws, and the heavy automotive anchor tied around their necks.