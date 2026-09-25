Eject the battery, save the car: Stellantis’s new cinematic EV fire patent

Stellantis engineers in Auburn Hills have clearly been binge-watching too many Hollywood blockbusters lately. The automotive giant recently filed a U.S. patent, first spotted by CarBuzz, that sounds less like a sensible safety feature and more like James Bond’s latest gadget: a pyrotechnic battery ejection system designed to blast an EV’s power pack straight out of the floorboards during a fire.

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Explosive bolts, rapid-release actuators, and a nearly 2,000-pound battery pack dropping onto the asphalt. It’s a theatrical scene straight out of a bizarre Chinese tech demo.

Setting the cinematic dramatics aside, the underlying problem Stellantis is tackling is genuinely real, even if public panic often overstates it. Statistically, electric vehicles catch fire far less frequently than gas-powered cars, while plug-in hybrids (ironically enough) post the worst record of them all.

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However, once a massive lithium-ion battery enters thermal runaway, extinguishing that infernal heat is an absolute nightmare. That is where Stellantis’s wild idea comes into play: if you cannot extinguish the inferno, physically separate it from the cabin before the entire vehicle turns into a bonfire.

The patented setup relies on a quick-release mechanism triggered by automatic sensors, mechanical levers, or a button on the touchscreen. Once activated, pyrotechnic fasteners detonate, dropping the hefty 900-kilogram pack to the pavement. Unburdened by its heaviest component, the vehicle lifts a few inches like a driver after a successful crash diet.

The vehicle can then use its remaining 12-volt auxiliary system to autonomously roll away from the flaming battery. Picture an electric car running for its life, leaving its burning heart behind in the rearview mirror.

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Unsurprisingly, getting American safety regulators to agree that hurling a glowing-hot, 2,000-pound battery onto a public freeway is a sound safety protocol will demand unparalleled levels of legislative gymnastics. The patent does mention non-explosive cradle frames as a milder alternative, which certainly sounds less traumatic for surrounding traffic.

Ultimately, Stellantis filed the paperwork, but like most wild patents, this explosive concept will likely end up buried deep in a filing cabinet. Still, you have to admire the raw audacity: if you can’t put out the fire, just drive away from it.