Stellantis grows in Europe, but the market is moving even faster

Stellantis sold more vehicles in Europe in August, but its market share slipped slightly. Across the European Union, EFTA countries and the United Kingdom, the group registered 109,823 vehicles, up 3.5% from the same month in 2025. The overall market grew faster at 5.3%, pushing Stellantis’ share down from 13.4% to 13.2%.

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Stellantis sales rise in Europe as market share slips slightly

The gap between Stellantis and the broader market also appears in the January-to-August figures. The group reached 1,360,488 registrations, a 4.7% increase, while the wider European market grew 5.8% to 9,192,528 vehicles. Higher volumes therefore failed to improve Stellantis’ position, with market share slipping from 14.9% to 14.8%.

Performance varied significantly across the group’s brands. Fiat gained 28.1% during the first eight months of the year, reaching 240,362 registrations across the region. Citroën rose 11.1%, while Opel/Vauxhall increased 7.2%. Peugeot remained Stellantis’ largest brand by registrations but declined 3.9%. Jeep fell 6.5%, while Alfa Romeo dropped 22%.

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Looking only at European Union countries changes the picture slightly. From January through August, Stellantis grew 5.2%, almost matching the EU market’s 5.3% increase. Its market share therefore held steady at 15.9% over the eight-month period, although August alone saw it fall from 14.2% to 14%.

The mix of vehicles sold in Europe is also changing quickly. Between January and August, battery-electric vehicles accounted for 21.7% of EU registrations, up from 15.8% a year earlier. Hybrids reached 36.6%, while plug-in hybrids represented 10%. Gasoline and diesel vehicles combined fell to 29%.

Those figures refer specifically to the European Union market and should not be confused with the wider European region used for Stellantis’ 109,823 August registrations.

Strong growth at Fiat and Citroën therefore came alongside weaker results from Peugeot, Jeep and Alfa Romeo. Stellantis increased its overall sales, but the latest ACEA data show that the group has not yet grown fast enough to gain market share from its competitors.