Stellantis hits a brutal new 52-week low: what is going on?

Stellantis took another brutal beating on financial markets this September 24, watching its shares crash past the floor and set a grim new 52-week low. At the Milan stock exchange, the automotive conglomerate closed at a painful 3.964 euros, taking a harsh 4.31 percent haircut in a single session. This latest nose-dive marks just another chaotic chapter in what has turned into a prolonged financial thriller for the group led by CEO Antonio Filosa.

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Sinking below the symbolic 4-euro threshold is a glaring symptom of deeper investor anxiety. Over a brief span of five trading sessions, Stellantis shed more than 10 percent of its market value.

Take a step back to look at the full picture for 2026, and the damage becomes downright eye-watering: the stock has plummeted by more than 58 percent since the year began. During Milan’s hectic session, shares bounced helplessly between 4.121 and 3.964 euros before settling right near rock bottom.

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Panicked investors dumped shares at a frantic pace, driving trading volumes past 50 million. A massive jump compared to the roughly 36 million shares traded the previous day.

If Antonio Filosa was hoping the misery would stay localized to Italy, global markets had other plans. The bleeding quickly infected international exchanges. In Paris, Stellantis shares scraped by at 3.97 euros after dropping 4.14 percent, while over on Wall Street, the stock tumbled 3.25 percent to close at a humbling $4.47.

This wasn’t an isolated panic either. Just days earlier on September 18, the stock took a 5 percent plunge, followed by another 1.77 percent slide on September 23. September 24 simply poured gas on an already blazing sell-off.

All eyes are now glued to October 28, when Stellantis is scheduled to release its third-quarter financial results. Those figures will reveal whether the automaker can actually stabilize its margins and sales, or if shareholders should start bracing for bargain-bin pricing on whole car lines next.